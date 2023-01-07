Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes

A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023(Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy was hospitalized after a cruiser ended up in a creek and caught on fire.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Friday at roughly 10 p.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near Country Road N.

Allegedly, the driver fled and turned onto Country Road N before the deputy started a pursuit.

The deputy eventually lost the vehicle, which had lost control and rolled into a field.

The suspect's vehicle ended up rolled over in a field after the pursuit
The suspect's vehicle ended up rolled over in a field after the pursuit(Saunders County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy then lost control of the cruiser and crashed into a creek before catching on fire.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy had serious injuries and was treated at Saunders Medical Center before being sent to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for observation.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dustin Hayes of Prague, Neb., had minor injuries and was arrested. Hayes was sent to Saunders County Corrections after medical clearance.

Prague Fire and Rescue and Malmo Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating both crashes.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews on the scene at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8...
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Marcus Satterfield
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LSO File Photo
Deputies find 203 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

Crews respond after industrial oven at Omaha manufacturing building catches fire
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: cyclist struck, killed by USPS truck
Lincoln’s Telegraph District has exploded with growth in recent years and it shows no sign of...
Lincoln’s Telegraph District sees rapid growth since 2015
The Telegraph District in Lincoln sees wave of new business, residents
Telegraph District Grows