Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonally warm conditions return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ll have sunshine and seasonally warm conditions to end the first weekend of the year. We will see some areas of patchy fog in the morning hours, but it will dissipate by the afternoon. The seasonally warm weather and sunshine will follow us into the new week!

Warmer conditions and more sunshine are on tap for Sunday. There will be areas of patchy fog and possibly some haze in the morning hours but that should dissipate by the afternoon. The remainder of the day will be mostly sunny with just a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be generally above average for this time of year and span the mid 30s to upper 40s. Once again areas with snow on the ground will be cooler than those without. Since the majority of the state (western, central and northeastern areas) have snowpack, those high temperatures will be in the mid 30s to upper 30s. The southeast does not have snowpack and therefore temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 40s. For many areas, it may be a good day to take down any outdoor decorations!

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Cloud cover will build into the 1011 region through Sunday night and into Monday morning along with some patchy fog. The increased cloud cover will help temperatures remain milder in the 20s.

Monday Moring Lows (KOLN)

Monday will be another day that starts out with a few areas of patchy fog but will lead to a sunny skies by mid-morning. The increased sunshine and a southwesterly wind between 10-15 mph will help filter in warmer air into the region. High temperatures will soar above average once again into the 40s to low 50s. It will be coolest in the north and warmest in the southeast. Mostly clear skies will remain through the overnight and low temperatures will fall primarily into the 20s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonally warm conditions will continue into mid-week next week. The next weather maker will move in late Wednesday through Thursday and bring the chance for rain/snow mix. The system will also knock temperatures down to around average for this time of year, but seasonally warm conditions return by the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

