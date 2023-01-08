Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Adam Rich, the actor who played the youngest family member on the show “Eight Is Enough,” has died.

His family reportedly told media outlets that he died at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.

Rich rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas.

He also appeared on several TV shows and a number of TV movies into the 1980s, including “Chips,” “Fantasy Island” and “Small Wonder.”

Rich was 54 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: bicyclist struck, killed by USPS truck
A photo of Mike Novacek from 1997.
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police suspend ground search for missing Massachusetts woman
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
You could get a free flight if you adopt a kitten
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD