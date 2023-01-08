Board game café celebrates one year anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday.

It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.

The idea to create the café came from seeing similar places in other communities.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says thank you for being here, thank you for giving me a place where I feel safe, I feel like I can bring my family, I can hang out that’s the community aspect that makes it worth it for us,” said Alma Cerretta, co-owner of Mana Games Café.

In the future Cerretta hopes to host more community events with organizations like the Girl Scouts and Teammates allowing them to reach more audiences.

