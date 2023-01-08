Board game café celebrates one year anniversary

Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday.
Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday.(Kierstin Foote)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday.

It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.

The idea to create the café came from seeing similar places in other communities.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says thank you for being here, thank you for giving me a place where I feel safe, I feel like I can bring my family, I can hang out that’s the community aspect that makes it worth it for us,” said Alma Cerretta, co-owner of Mana Games Café.

In the future Cerretta hopes to host more community events with organizations like the Girl Scouts and Teammates allowing them to reach more audiences.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews on the scene at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8...
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Marcus Satterfield
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonally warm conditions return
Malachi Coleman checks his helmet during the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Coleman plays in All-American Bowl
A photo of Mike Novacek from 1997.
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse