Coleman plays in All-American Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East senior Malachi Coleman was among the 100 players that suited up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday. The game, which features the top prep football prospects, was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Coleman started at wide receiver for the West Team. The Husker signee had an impressive week of practice leading up to the all-star game. Reporters often praised Coleman’s skill and athleticism.

During the game, Coleman was targeted once and did not record a catch.

The All-State performer is the first player from Lincoln to appear in the All-American Bowl since Josh Banderas in 2013.

