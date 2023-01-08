Good Life Fitness helps fulfill New Year’s resolutions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For many, the new year means coming up with New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common ones, exercising and living a healthier life. Because of that, one Lincoln gym said the weight room could be a little more crowded.

New year, new me. It’s a saying many take to heart at the start of the New Year when setting goals and resolutions. Good Life Fitness said January is a busy month with new members wanting to get healthy.

“We want you to show up, have these new goals,” said Tara Helms, a trainer at Good Life Fitness. “Be excited about your fitness journey.”

Sometimes, those goals are short-lived. Helms said while there’s an influx of members at the start of the year, many drop their goal once February rolls around.

“Most people fall off in February because they set too high and goals fall short and quit,” Helms said.

Heather Stutzman started her fitness journey more than 20 years ago, but she said she too started at square one, like many are this month.

“I didn’t feel good,” Stutzman said. “I was in a really stuck place. And so I wanted to get unstuck and movement, exercise fitness, I really fell in love with it, it changed my life.”

Sidney Needles started working out at Good Life toward the end of 2022. She said the gym can be an intimidating place, especially for those just starting out. Setting small goals and making workouts fun can help you make it past that February slump.

“Coming and having fun doing exercises that feel good, get you tired, but there’s no need to burn yourself out, pace yourself,” Needles said. “If you’re having fun and you’re tired at the same time, then that’s the perfect combo.”

“The first step is the hardest, but we’re here to to welcome you,” Helms said. “We want you to be your best self in 2023.”

Good Life said they are offering free fitness classes for everyone through Jan. 13.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.