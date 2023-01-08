Grimes’ goal caps Stars sweep

Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doug Grimes broke a 2-2 tie in the 3rd period with a game-winning goal at the Ice Box Saturday night. The forward’s shot slipped past the Fargo goaltender with 7 minutes left in regulation. The goal sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Grimes’ heroics capped a successful weekend for the Stars, who won both games against the conference-leading Force. Lincoln beat Fargo 5-0 on Friday.

During Saturday’s weekend finale, Tanner Ludtke and Antonio Fernandez also scored for the Stars.

