H.S. Basketball Scores & Highlights (Sat, Jan. 7)
Here are the high school basketball scores from across Nebraska on Saturday, January 7th:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 24
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Fort Calhoun 23
Aurora 64, St. Paul 30
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 42
Bennington 57, Blair 54
Brady 55, Arthur County 32
Broken Bow 55, Bridgeport 41
Centennial 49, Raymond Central 38
Chadron 84, Mitchell 66
Chase County 69, Kimball 45
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39
Conestoga 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Cozad 61, North Platte St. Patrick’s 54
Crete 68, Scottsbluff 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Grand Island Central Catholic 26
Douglas County West 62, Omaha Nation 45
Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wray, Colo. 45
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Bloomfield 46
Elkhorn 74, Boys Town 62
Elkhorn Mount Michael 80, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 66
Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 45
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Mound City/Craig Co-op, Mo. 31
Fillmore Central 58, Superior 39
Freeman 54, Tri County 37
Friend 57, McCool Junction 49
Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 26
Gothenburg 49, Centura 44
Gretna 65, Omaha Central 51
Holdrege 58, Ainsworth 40
Howells/Dodge 52, Guardian Angels 49
Humphrey St. Francis 67, Burwell 46
Hyannis 67, Banner County 35
Johnson-Brock 65, Weeping Water 38
Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57
Lincoln High 62, Lincoln Southwest 54
Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 35
Maywood-Hayes Center 79, Hi-Line 42
Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 41
Morrill 53, Crawford 36
Mullen 54, Wallace 23
North Platte 67, Kearney Catholic 37
Omaha Bryan 63, Millard South 59
Omaha Roncalli 64, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 63
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Bellevue East 45
Omaha Westside 69, Millard North 52
Papillion-LaVista 50, Omaha Benson 47
Potter-Dix 54, South Platte 23
Red Cloud 56, Elba 13
Sioux City, East, Iowa 80, Omaha Burke 34
South Loup 48, Bertrand 31
South Sioux City 61, Norfolk 55
St. Mary’s 64, Anselmo-Merna 41
Stanton 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
Stuart 50, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Waverly 56, Gering 46
Wayne 39, Boone Central 35
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Southern 37
York 62, Grand Island Northwest 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 42, Holdrege 26
Alma 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 64
Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 25
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Fort Calhoun 26
Aurora 43, St. Paul 28
Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 31
Beatrice 43, Broken Bow 31
Blair 56, Bennington 50
Brady 36, Arthur County 32
Bridgeport 72, Malcolm 50
Chadron 70, Mitchell 35
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Tekamah-Herman 24
Columbus Scotus 41, Bishop Neumann 40
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 54, Elkhorn 43
Cross County 59, Heartland 36
Freeman 40, Tri County 27
Gordon/Rushville 55, Bayard 32
Gothenburg 69, Centura 36
Gretna 55, Omaha Central 44
Guardian Angels 72, Howells/Dodge 35
Hastings 50, Lexington 25
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Lincoln Christian 49
High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 10
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32, Conestoga 30
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Burwell 39
Hyannis 47, Banner County 23
Johnson-Brock 40, Weeping Water 31
Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 37
Kenesaw 61, Harvard 15
Lewiston 62, Omaha Christian Academy 23
Leyton 53, Hay Springs 49
Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57
Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Southwest 28
Lincoln North Star 59, Westview 23
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln Southeast 41
Lincoln Pius X 45, Columbus 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Hi-Line 26
McCool Junction 66, Friend 26
Meridian 61, Shelby/Rising City 38
Millard North 66, Omaha Westside 34
Millard South 70, Olathe North, Kan. 34
Minden 43, Valentine 39
North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Cozad 38
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Cedar Bluffs 19
Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Louisville 29
Overton 60, Maxwell 31
Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha Benson 54
Pender 40, Milford 36
Pleasanton 55, Twin Loup 46
Raymond Central 43, Centennial 37
Red Cloud 51, Elba 17
Sandhills Valley 53, Cody-Kilgore 24
Scottsbluff 51, Crete 47
Shelton 36, Grand Island Central Catholic 34
Sidney 64, McCook 26
Silver Lake 47, Heartland Lutheran 24
South Loup 47, Bertrand 34
South Platte 64, Potter-Dix 38
South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53
Southern 41, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Southwest 64, Wauneta-Palisade 28
St. Mary’s 52, Amherst 37
Stanton 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Stuart 51, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Superior 58, Fillmore Central 45
Thayer Central 41, Deshler 29
Torrington, Wyo. 50, Alliance 48
Wausa 57, Lutheran High Northeast 56
Waverly 58, Gering 38
Wayne 39, Boone Central 34
West Holt 43, Elkhorn Valley 37
West Point-Beemer 63, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 35
York 52, Grand Island Northwest 40
