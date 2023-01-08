H.S. Basketball Scores & Highlights (Sat, Jan. 7)

Here are the high school basketball scores from across Nebraska on Saturday, January 7th:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 24

Ashland-Greenwood 74, Fort Calhoun 23

Aurora 64, St. Paul 30

Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 42

Bennington 57, Blair 54

Brady 55, Arthur County 32

Broken Bow 55, Bridgeport 41

Centennial 49, Raymond Central 38

Chadron 84, Mitchell 66

Chase County 69, Kimball 45

Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39

Conestoga 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Cozad 61, North Platte St. Patrick’s 54

Crete 68, Scottsbluff 32

Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Grand Island Central Catholic 26

Douglas County West 62, Omaha Nation 45

Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wray, Colo. 45

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Bloomfield 46

Elkhorn 74, Boys Town 62

Elkhorn Mount Michael 80, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 66

Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 45

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Mound City/Craig Co-op, Mo. 31

Fillmore Central 58, Superior 39

Freeman 54, Tri County 37

Friend 57, McCool Junction 49

Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 26

Gothenburg 49, Centura 44

Gretna 65, Omaha Central 51

Holdrege 58, Ainsworth 40

Howells/Dodge 52, Guardian Angels 49

Humphrey St. Francis 67, Burwell 46

Hyannis 67, Banner County 35

Johnson-Brock 65, Weeping Water 38

Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57

Lincoln High 62, Lincoln Southwest 54

Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 35

Maywood-Hayes Center 79, Hi-Line 42

Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 41

Morrill 53, Crawford 36

Mullen 54, Wallace 23

North Platte 67, Kearney Catholic 37

Omaha Bryan 63, Millard South 59

Omaha Roncalli 64, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 63

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Bellevue East 45

Omaha Westside 69, Millard North 52

Papillion-LaVista 50, Omaha Benson 47

Potter-Dix 54, South Platte 23

Red Cloud 56, Elba 13

Sioux City, East, Iowa 80, Omaha Burke 34

South Loup 48, Bertrand 31

South Sioux City 61, Norfolk 55

St. Mary’s 64, Anselmo-Merna 41

Stanton 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44

Stuart 50, Neligh-Oakdale 45

Waverly 56, Gering 46

Wayne 39, Boone Central 35

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Southern 37

York 62, Grand Island Northwest 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 42, Holdrege 26

Alma 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 64

Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 25

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Fort Calhoun 26

Aurora 43, St. Paul 28

Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 31

Beatrice 43, Broken Bow 31

Blair 56, Bennington 50

Brady 36, Arthur County 32

Bridgeport 72, Malcolm 50

Chadron 70, Mitchell 35

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Tekamah-Herman 24

Columbus Scotus 41, Bishop Neumann 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 54, Elkhorn 43

Cross County 59, Heartland 36

Freeman 40, Tri County 27

Gordon/Rushville 55, Bayard 32

Gothenburg 69, Centura 36

Gretna 55, Omaha Central 44

Guardian Angels 72, Howells/Dodge 35

Hastings 50, Lexington 25

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Lincoln Christian 49

High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 10

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32, Conestoga 30

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Burwell 39

Hyannis 47, Banner County 23

Johnson-Brock 40, Weeping Water 31

Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 37

Kenesaw 61, Harvard 15

Lewiston 62, Omaha Christian Academy 23

Leyton 53, Hay Springs 49

Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Southwest 28

Lincoln North Star 59, Westview 23

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln Southeast 41

Lincoln Pius X 45, Columbus 31

Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Hi-Line 26

McCool Junction 66, Friend 26

Meridian 61, Shelby/Rising City 38

Millard North 66, Omaha Westside 34

Millard South 70, Olathe North, Kan. 34

Minden 43, Valentine 39

North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Cozad 38

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Cedar Bluffs 19

Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Louisville 29

Overton 60, Maxwell 31

Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha Benson 54

Pender 40, Milford 36

Pleasanton 55, Twin Loup 46

Raymond Central 43, Centennial 37

Red Cloud 51, Elba 17

Sandhills Valley 53, Cody-Kilgore 24

Scottsbluff 51, Crete 47

Shelton 36, Grand Island Central Catholic 34

Sidney 64, McCook 26

Silver Lake 47, Heartland Lutheran 24

South Loup 47, Bertrand 34

South Platte 64, Potter-Dix 38

South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53

Southern 41, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Southwest 64, Wauneta-Palisade 28

St. Mary’s 52, Amherst 37

Stanton 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Stuart 51, Neligh-Oakdale 45

Superior 58, Fillmore Central 45

Thayer Central 41, Deshler 29

Torrington, Wyo. 50, Alliance 48

Wausa 57, Lutheran High Northeast 56

Waverly 58, Gering 38

Wayne 39, Boone Central 34

West Holt 43, Elkhorn Valley 37

West Point-Beemer 63, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 35

York 52, Grand Island Northwest 40

