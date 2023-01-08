Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday.

Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money.

The suspect then ran from the convenience store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
A photo of Mike Novacek from 1997.
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: bicyclist struck, killed by USPS truck
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Latest News

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court
Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 1
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addresses attendees at his inaugural ball on Saturday night, Jan. 7,...
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball