Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday.

Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money.

The suspect then ran from the convenience store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

