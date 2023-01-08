Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose

The boy died in March 2022 after authorities say he got into a pill bottle
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in custody after her child died from fentanyl.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home on North 95th in March 2022.

They found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

After an interview with Hunt, she allegedly told authorities the boy may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the pill bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

After an analysis of the pill bottle, authorities found that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is now in the Douglas County Jail. She’s charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death.

