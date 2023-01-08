Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 1

(KLTV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital.

According to Omaha Police, the 21-year-old victim walked into CHI Berhan Mercy Hospital Saturday around 11 p.m.

Police say it’s not yet known where the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers. Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: bicyclist struck, killed by USPS truck
A photo of Mike Novacek from 1997.
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Latest News

Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addresses attendees at his inaugural ball on Saturday night, Jan. 7,...
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball
lhs
HS Basketball Highlights (Sat, Jan. 7)
Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7)
Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7)