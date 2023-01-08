Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)(Eraldo Peres | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia. Some are calling for a military intervention to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power.

Images on TV channel Globo News showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing green and yellow, the colors of the flag that have also come to symbolize the Bolsonaro government.

The incidents recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, something many political analysts and the judiciary Bolsonaro have warned about for months. But in this case it is likely that Congress and the Supreme Court had limited personnel inside the buildings on a Sunday.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene. Many believed election results were fraudulent or unreliable.

“This absurd attempt to impose their will by force will not prevail,” said Justice Minister Flavio Dino on his Twitter account. “The government of the Federal District has ensured there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work.”

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said he was in permanent contact with Brasilia’s governor, Ibaneis Rocha, and that the entire police apparatus had been mobilized to control the situation.

Bolsonaro, who flew to the U.S. ahead of Lula’s inauguration, has not yet condemned or commented on the ongoing situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: bicyclist struck, killed by USPS truck
A photo of Mike Novacek from 1997.
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Latest News

Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 1
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addresses attendees at his inaugural ball on Saturday night, Jan. 7,...
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball
lhs
HS Basketball Highlights (Sat, Jan. 7)