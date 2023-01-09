The Seasonally Warm Temperature Trend Lives On...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A west/southwesterly wind and a little bit of sunshine will go a long way to keep temperatures soaring above average for the next several days. Dry conditions are expected until a low-pressure system sinks to our south Wednesday and brings the chance for precipitation to southern areas.

The first day of the week is setting up to be a pleasant one. We will start off with a few areas of patchy fog and partly sunny skies in the morning. The fog will dissipate, and clouds will move out and leave mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. The sunshine will be accompanied with a light south southwesterly breeze between 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. The sun and “warm” breeze will help temperatures return to above average once again! (Average high temperature: 35 degrees). Highs will reach the upper 30s to mid 40s for western, central and northeastern Nebraska. It will be warmer in the south central and southeast areas.... in the upper 40s to mid 50s. It will be a really nice day once again to get outside and enjoy the weather!

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies with the chance for patchy fog will continue through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will only fall to the 20s across the 1011 region... once again several degrees above average. (Average Low Temperature: 14 degrees).

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A little bit more cloud cover will filter in for Tuesday. It will most likely be a partly cloudy day with a few areas of patchy fog in the morning hours. Despite a little more cloud cover, high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Monday! Highs will top out in the 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The low-pressure system and a cold front will encroach on the 1011 region Wednesday. The low-pressure system will slide to our south but will bring the chance for what will likely be rain, however we cannot rule out a rain/snow mix Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The cold front will pass by Thursday morning and knock temperatures to just about average for this time of year. The average temperatures won’t last long as highs return to the upper 40s by Sunday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

