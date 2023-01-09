Tuesday Forecast: Seasonally warm temperatures persist... cloudy skies return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday... the southerly wind component will continue to funnel in warmer air into the 1011 region and result in another day of seasonally warm conditions. Tuesday will be predominantly dry but a low-pressure system on Wednesday will bring southern Nebraska the chance for some precipitation.

Tuesday will bring more cloud cover to the 1011 region... however temperatures will still remain seasonally warm. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for majority of the day, we may see cloud cover decrease in the western half of the state in the late evening hours. A few areas of patchy fog are possible in the morning but should clear out by the mid-morning to early afternoon hours. In addition, we could the slight chance for a few isolated light showers move along the I-80 corridor. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures will hit the 40s to the mid 50s! Coolest temperatures will be felt along the northern border while it will be warmest in the southeast. Winds will be light between 10 to 15 mph throughout the day.

Tuesday Skycast (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The partly to mostly cloudy skies will follow us into the overnight hours and low temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will hang around for Wednesday too. Majority of the day will be dry, but a low-pressure system will sink to our south come early evening. The low-pressure system will bring the chance for rain/snow mix in the evening hours and eventually turn to snow through the overnight and into early Thursday morning. Precipitation looks to primarily be isolated for areas along and south of the I-80 corridor. At this time, little to no accumulation is expected with this system. In addition to the low-pressure system moving just south of the 1011 region, we will also have a cold front move through the area Wednesday into Wednesday night.... causing high temperature to be a bit cooler but still above average for many. Highs will be in the low 30s to upper 40s... once again, it will be warmest in the southeast.

Wednesday Skycast - Regional (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A few lingering snow showers may be possible Thursday morning and temperatures will fall back to around average through Friday. However, temperatures will rebound for MLK Weekend in the lower 50s to upper 40s. We will see a small chance for rain on Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.