Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue family is being forced to live with other family members after an intoxicated driver smashed into their home last month.

“It sounded like a huge explosion coming from our bathroom,” says Elizabeth Martin. “I heard my husband go, is that a car?”

It was around 2 a.m. on December 9 when Elizabeth Martin and her husband, William, along with their two kids, were woken up in the dead of the night.

“I opened the door to see indeed a car on the back of our house with a man sitting on top of it and the cops in our backyard,” Elizabeth says.

Even more bizarre, the driver, who police say was under the influence of drugs, had a costume.

“Yeah and the weirdest part was with him with the ‘Jason’ mask,” says William.

Police told the Martin family they were after the driver when he drove off the road, hit a powerpole, smashed through the Martin’s fence, rolling several times before stopping when it collided with the house.

“Is this actually really happening? It kind of took us, seriously a day to comprehend,” WIlliam adds.

This is what a Bellevue family woke up to in the middle of the night last month - a car in the back of their house. Because of it, they’re unable to live in their home due to severe damage & no power. Their story tonight on @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/tuIvV7BRFX — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) January 10, 2023

The crash immediately knocked out the Martin’s heat and power, along with the entire neighborhood’s power for several hours.

The Martins were forced out of their home in the middle of the night just weeks before Christmas. They’re staying with Elizabeth’s sister.

“The longer it takes to get electricity, the longer it’s going to take us to get in here,” says William.

The crash left the Martins with several unexpected costs that insurance won’t cover. Because of Bellevue’s updated codes, the Martin’s electric wiring and meter didn’t meet those new codes.

“So since the part that is out of code was not damaged in the crash, the insurance is saying that we are on the hook for it basically,” Elizabeth says.

The Martins say recent health issues and surgeries have drained their bank account, and they aren’t sure what they’re going to be able to afford.

The crash destroyed the upstairs bathroom, which caused flooding in their basement. It also impacted the home’s foundation.

“It is cracked all the way down to the corner,” William explains as he points to the damage done to the concrete wall in his basement.

As of now, it’s not yet clear how much the Martins will need to pay on their own. They say their insurance company is already estimating costs of $100,000.

But overall, the Martins are just thankful no one was hurt or killed, and they’re frogiving and empathetic of the driver.

“We can only hope that this is a turning point for him,” Elizabeth says about the driver.

“We were originally mad at him, but we realized you know, people make dumb mistakes, and hopefully this is a turning around point for him,” William adds.

The Martin family has a GoFundMe page to help them cover their unexpected costs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.