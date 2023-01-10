Four arrested after burglary at west Lincoln storage facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested four people accused of breaking into a unit at Sasquatch Self Storage near West O Street and South Coddington Avenue on Monday.

According to LPD, officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage on the report of a belated burglary at 3:53 p.m. and talked to two people who said $1,500 worth of items had been stolen from their storage unit the night before. Police said they believed the suspects got in through a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall.

LPD contacted the business’ management, who told them 58-years-old Jeffrey Adams was the renter of the neighboring unit and that 39-year-old Julie Rodgers visited the unit often.

A review of the business security camera showed Rodgers arriving at the neighboring storage unit at 10 p.m. She drove a blue Ford Escape and was with a man later identified as 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes.

Lincoln police found Tomes and the Ford Escape at his house in Lincoln. They searched the car and found a user amount of methamphetamine, a homemade firework and some of the items taken from the storage unit.

Police said they learned the vehicle was stolen by Adams out of Omaha on December 25 and given to Tomes and Rodgers.

LPD attempted to contact Rodgers at her Lincoln residence, but no one answered. Police said they got a search warrant and ended up finding Rodgers concealed within a sofa. According to LPD, 56-year-old James Roper was also at the home, along with a user amount of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, suspected stolen items and a 9mm handgun.

Rodgers was charged with Burglary, Theft by Receiving, Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Burglar’s Tools. Tomes was charged for Burglary, Theft by Receiving, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Possession of an Explosive Device (handheld-type of homemade fireworks) and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Adams was charged with Theft by Receiving. Roper was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

