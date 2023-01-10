Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference

He’s proclaiming January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen held his first news conference Tuesday morning.

He’s discussing human trafficking ahead of signing a proclamation for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

State Attorney General Mike Hilgers was there to support the governor in raising awareness of the issue in Nebraska and in the legislature.

The state is also releasing its Human Trafficking Task Force report on Tuesday.

Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc called attention to the new hotline set up last fall — 833-PLS-LOOK — for reporting human trafficking tips. He said the hotline has received an average of 12 calls per month, which is significantly more than the 2-3 tips NSP received on average before that.

In describing the sorts of tips that are coming in, he said they were in line with the things that people have been asked to watch for: suspicious activities in places that often create an opportunity for human trafficking, like restaurants, hotels, truck stops, college campuses, etc.

Bolduc said that nine tips received from last month are active open investigations.

Q&A

The governor took questions at the end of the news conference and took a moment to acknowledge his friction with the news media while on the campaign trail. He said that before November his mission was on one thing: winning.

“Developing relationships with the press wasn’t on the radar screen,” he said.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addresses the media at his first news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023.

When asked his thoughts on appointing Sen. Ben Sasse’s replacement, Pillen said he didn’t want to “water down” the important topic of human trafficking and that he wanted questions to focus on that topic.

He said that he would have more information on his selection in the coming days, but was adamant that Tuesday’s questions stick to the topic at hand.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said he didn’t want to “water down” the important topic of human trafficking, insisting he wanted questions to focus on that topic.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen conducted his first news conference on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, proclaiming January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

