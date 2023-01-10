Police respond to burglary at southeast Lincoln laundromat

(WBNG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Laundry Land near South 48th Street and Normal Boulevard on Sunday.

According to LPD, an employee found the back door of the business ajar at 7:05 a.m. The employee later found that money was missing from the business.

An LPD officer found a broken bathroom window, which appeared to have been shattered by a piece of concrete. A review of the security camera found the unknown suspect entered the business at 3:39 a.m.

LPD said the total damage is estimated at $100.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402- 475-3600.

