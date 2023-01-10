Tesla lands in pool after driver hits accelerator instead of brake, rescuers say

Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.
Authorities say a Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up in a pool.(Pasadena Fire Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (Gray News) - A Tesla plunged into a pool in Southern California.

On Tuesday, the Pasadena Fire Department shared a photo showing a Tesla submerged in a backyard pool.

The fire department said that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up crashing through a wall and into a person’s pool.

According to authorities, three people, including a child, had to be rescued from the car. Good Samaritans jumped into the pool and helped get the occupants to safety.

No further immediate information was released by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska City teacher accused of child abuse
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
19-year-old Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday.
Board game café celebrates one year anniversary

Latest News

FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Santos probe sought by Democrats over House ethics
President and CEO Sue Gove said in a prepared statement on Tuesday that the company is working...
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs as 3Q sales tank
Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man, was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House...
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk
Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs falling to the low 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures, snow chances return to the forecast...