Virginia wide receiver commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team picked up a transfer player on Monday. Billy Kemp IV committed to the Huskers for his final year of college football.

Kemp IV is a 5-foot-9 wideout, who typically plays in the slot. During his career with the Cavaliers, he had 192 catches for 1,774 yards. Kemp IV scored 8 touchdowns at Virginia.

Last week, Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said the Huskers were in need of depth at wide receiver. Kemp IV will likely challenge for a starting spot immediately with the Huskers.

