FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for...
Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a computer system failure has led to flights being grounded nationwide.

The outage involves the its Notice to Air Missions System, which is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots.

The agency said in a tweet that it was “performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now.”

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-years-old Jeffrey Adams and 39-year-old Julie Rodgers
Four arrested after burglary at west Lincoln storage facility
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after a driver plowed into the side of their home.
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
Police respond to burglary at southeast Lincoln laundromat

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions...
Cardinal Pell's legacy tarnished by child sex abuse scandal
Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday with highs falling to the low 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures, snow chances return to the forecast...
Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. Her...
Landlords accused of stealing woman’s dog; 2 charged