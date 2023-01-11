Huskers fall to Illinois, 76-50

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Derrick Walker battled foul trouble and Juwan Gary left the game in the first half with an injury during Nebraska’s 76-50 loss to Illinois. The Huskers, who were short-handed for much of the game against the Illini, couldn’t keep pace with the Big Ten preseason favorite at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Terrence Shannon, Jr. led all scorers with 25 points.

Nebraska trimmed a double-digit halftime lead to five points, but never got any closer. A Coleman Hawkins alley-oop dunk, followed by a Matthew Mayer 3-pointer, ended the Huskers’ momentum.

Sam Griesel led Nebraska in scoring with 12 points. The Lincoln East grad, however, struggled at the free throw line making just 4 of 9 foul shots. Wilhelm Breidenbach also scored in double figures for the Big Red with 11 points. Walker was held to a season-low 5 points.

The Huskers drop to 9-8 (2-4 Big Ten), while the Illini pick up their 11th win of the season.

Nebraska next plays on Friday at 3rd-ranked Purdue.

