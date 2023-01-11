Man tased at Eppley Airfield

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eppley Airfield police tasered a man for resisting arrest early today.

Around 4 a.m., airport police were called to the south checkpoint for a secondary identification check after TSA agents found discrepancies in documentation.

31-year-old James Washington, of Atlanta, Georgia, started walking off despite multiple commands to stop while officers completed the check. Washington continued running and officers responded with a taser. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Washington had told officers and TSA agents a name and presented documents different than his.

He was booked for felony criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.

