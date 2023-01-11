Parking dispute leads to hours-long standoff in Lincoln

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as a disagreement over a parking spot near 9th and Washington Tuesday afternoon ended with a 34-year-old man now facing felony charges.

According to Lincoln Police, a woman called 911 and reported that someone had threatened threatened her with a handgun during that dispute. When officers showed up, they spotted Jeffrey Howard on a second-floor balcony of a four-plex. He then went back inside and refused to come out.

For more than three hours, dozens of officers, including SWAT, worked to take him into custody. Police later learned that two children, ages 10 and 7, were also inside the apartment with him. According to LPD the children were not Howard’s but were friends.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Howard came out of the apartment and was taken into custody. He was lodged in jail for False Imprisonment, Terroristic Threats, and Resisting Arrest.

No injuries were reported and the children were returned to their mother.

