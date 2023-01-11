Thursday Forecast: Colder weather to finish the week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While some areas of light snow are possible across parts of southern Nebraska into Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and very early on Thursday morning, most of the coverage area looks to stay dry as we head through the remainder of our Wednesday. As a low-pressure system skirts south of the area though, colder and more seasonal temperatures will be drawn into the area along with some blustery north and northwest winds as we head into the day on Thursday. The extended forecast is highlighted by a mild weekend with a more active and wetter weather pattern emerging through the week next week.

Look for areas of snow to move eastward across the far southern sections of the state into Wednesday night. Lincoln and parts of southeastern Nebraska could be warm enough that we initially could see some very light rain before transitioning to a wintry mix and then eventually to some light snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for our area, but areas across northern and northeastern Kansas could pick up a dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow. Look for skies to remain cloudy through the overnight hours with breezy north and northwest winds potentially gusting up to 30 MPH. Clouds should begin to clear as we head into the afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies across the state for the afternoon and evening hours.

There is a small chance for some light rain and light snow late Wednesday into early Thursday, otherwise, look for clearing skies into Thursday afternoon after a cloudy start to the day. (KOLN)

Temperatures tonight should be a few degrees above average, with lows in the upper teens to the mid-20s from north to south across the state. Blustery north winds will send wind chills into the single digits and teens for most of the coverage area, leading to a cold start to our Thursday.

Lows should settle into the upper teens to low 20s by early Thursday. (KOLN)

Colder temperatures will hang around into the afternoon, as we’ll see our coldest day of the next week on Thursday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 20s in northeastern Nebraska, with the rest of the coverage area seeing highs in the 30s. Coupled with the breezy north winds though, wind chills by the afternoon will only be in the teens and 20s, so make sure to bundle up!

High temperatures will range from the mid 20s to the upper 30s on Thursday, but will feel even colder with blustery north and northwest winds. (KOLN)

Afternoon wind chills will range from the low teens to the low 20s for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures begin to rebound on Friday, returning to around normal for eastern Nebraska with highs in the mid 30s. Look for temperatures to reach the upper 30s to low 40s for parts of central and western Nebraska.

Seasonal to above average temperatures are expected on Friday with highs ranging from the mid 30s to mid 40s from east to west. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us a very nice weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for Lincoln, though it could be a bit breezy with southerly winds at 10 to 20 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH possible. As we look ahead to next week, long range models have a series of systems moving through the region, the first arriving Sunday night and into MLK Day on Monday. This first system appears warm enough to offer eastern Nebraska just rain, but the 2nd and 3rd systems arriving later in the week could bring in some areas of snow, and possibly some heavy snow for some - stay tuned!

Colder weather is forecast for Thursday and Friday before a weekend warm-up. More active weather returns next week. (KOLN)

