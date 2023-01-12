Coffee shop adds to St. Paul quality of life

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for artisan roasted coffee, you might consider a stop at Bed Head Coffee Co in St. Paul.

We talked to owner Megan Yutesler recently about her business that she runs with her husband, Donnie. “In 2018, I was driving around town, and an older building around the corner kept popping out at me,” Yutesler said. “It turned out the building was not up to code. It would have cost too much to restore. So, local economic development officials suggested a place where we could build a building. We went from there, and it all took off on its own. I call it a God thing, because I didn’t even know I wanted to do a coffee shop at first.”

Someone suggested Yutesler should roast her own coffee beans. “I’ve been a chef for roughly 20 years,” Yutesler said. “Funny enough, coffee and cooking are similar. I had never roasted coffee. We got a coffee-roasting machine, we waited for it to arrive by boat from overseas. I went out to San Francisco to learn how to roast from an expert. I came back, and we are now a coffee shop and restaurant.”

The business is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the business is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. “We do breakfast and lunch,” Yutesler said. “Once a month we do dinners here. I got the name of the business while thinking about what everybody has in common when they are drinking coffee first thing in the morning. Well, often we all have “bed head”. The person who has the best bed head of anyone I know is my daughter. I found a picture of her before the business was ever a thought and turned it into our logo.”

“Our most popular beverage other than the coffee is our ‘head freeze’, which is a one-of-a-kind ice dream drink,” Yutesler said. “We make our own ice cream base and then infuse espresso into the ice cream. You can also have it without the espresso. We have the world’s best cinnamon rolls. My mom makes them. We have two versions, the regular cinnamon roll, and then a cherry bomb which is the ends of the cinnamon roll with cherry pie filling baked into them. We are known for our chicken salad, we have soups, salads, and everything is fresh and made pretty much from scratch. It’s a neat atmosphere.”

