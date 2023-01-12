Friday Forecast: Another Warming Trend Begins...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be on the increase as we end the work week and head to the weekend. A seasonally warm, dry and pleasant weekend is in store for the 1011 region. Precipitation chances build back in late Sunday night and lead to a more active weather pattern for the next week.

Friday will bring back more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures to the 1011 region. We will start off the day with a few areas of patchy fog possible and then lead to mostly sunny skies by the mid-morning to early afternoon. A few passing clouds are possible in the afternoon, but we will overall see more sunshine than clouds. With more sunshine and a southerly breeze by the afternoon around 5 to 10 mph... will help temperatures warm up a few degrees more than Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s. We will have a mix of partly to mostly clear skies through the overnight and low temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 20s. The southerly winds will pick up to around 10-15 mph through the night.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Low Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday will get even warmer but bring a little bit more cloud cover into the area. The southerly wind will persist but will bump up to around 15-20 mph and, in part, will help high temperatures increase a few degrees but build in more clouds. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies across the 1011 region. High temperatures will bump up several degrees.... spanning the low 40s to the low 50s. Therefore, you can expect a seasonally warm day and weekend. Through the overnight mostly cloudy skies will take over and keep temperatures more mild and closer to the average high temperature than the average low temperature for this time of year. Lows will only fall to the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The warming trend continues for Sunday, high temperatures soar into the mid 50s. However, as we start the end the week and start a new one a more active weather pattern will take over the 1011 region... with a few chances for precipitation on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Next week temperatures will moderate into the 40s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.