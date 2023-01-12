LIVE AT 9 A.M.: Pillen to make Nebraska Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen is appointing his replacement.

The governor is holding a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday to make the announcement.

Gov. Jim Pillen has been mulling the list of interested parties since the window for applications closed in December.

Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, led a slate of applicants many of whom were familiar names in Nebraska politics.

Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications.

Ben Sasse, whose resignation as Nebraska’s junior senator was official on Sunday, gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor last week. Sasse left to become the president of the University of Florida following a contentious confirmation process there.

