LIVE AT 9 A.M.: Pillen to make Nebraska Senate appointment

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen is appointing his replacement.

The governor is holding a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday to make the announcement.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Gov. Jim Pillen has been mulling the list of interested parties since the window for applications closed in December.

Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, led a slate of applicants many of whom were familiar names in Nebraska politics.

Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications.

Ben Sasse, whose resignation as Nebraska’s junior senator was official on Sunday, gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor last week. Sasse left to become the president of the University of Florida following a contentious confirmation process there.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak and Political Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

