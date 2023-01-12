Milestone achievements for Bourne, Williams in Nebraska’s win over Penn St.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Australia Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Isabelle Bourne joined Nebraska’s elite 1,000 point club while helping the Huskers beat Penn State. Bourne scored 10 points in the 80-51 victory, while fellow Aussie Jaz Shelley also scored 10 points. The win ends the Huskers’ 3-game losing streak.

Nebraska raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter behind a strong effort from Callin Hake. The junior guard came off the bench to spark the Huskers offense. Hake finished with a career-high 16 points.

With the game in hand during the final seconds, Kendall Moriarty flipped the ball down court, which swished into the basket. The play caught the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd by surprise, along with Nebraska’s bench.

The win marks the 300th of Amy Williams’ college coaching career. Williams, who is in her 7th season at Nebraska, has a 107-90 record with the Huskers.

