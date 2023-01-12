Milestone achievements for Bourne, Williams in Nebraska’s win over Penn St.

Nebraska defeats Penn State in women's basketball, 80-51.
Nebraska defeats Penn State in women's basketball, 80-51.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Australia Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Isabelle Bourne joined Nebraska’s elite 1,000 point club while helping the Huskers beat Penn State. Bourne scored 10 points in the 80-51 victory, while fellow Aussie Jaz Shelley also scored 10 points. The win ends the Huskers’ 3-game losing streak.

Nebraska raced out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter behind a strong effort from Callin Hake. The junior guard came off the bench to spark the Huskers offense. Hake finished with a career-high 16 points.

With the game in hand during the final seconds, Kendall Moriarty flipped the ball down court, which swished into the basket. The play caught the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd by surprise, along with Nebraska’s bench.

The win marks the 300th of Amy Williams’ college coaching career. Williams, who is in her 7th season at Nebraska, has a 107-90 record with the Huskers.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-years-old Jeffrey Adams and 39-year-old Julie Rodgers
Four arrested after burglary at west Lincoln storage facility
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after a driver plowed into the side of their home.
Bellevue family displaced after intoxicated driver smashes into home
Police respond to burglary at southeast Lincoln laundromat
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

Latest News

Walter Rouse is an offensive lineman, who played four seasons at Stanford.
Stanford lineman Rouse commits to Huskers
New Husker Coaches
Rhule finalizes Nebraska coaching staff
pcs
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 10)
Herbie Husker waves the Nebraska flag prior to the Huskers' game against Illinois.
Huskers fall to Illinois, 76-50