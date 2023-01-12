Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night.

911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.

Deputies found the wreckage about a mile south of the Auburn airport.

Both people in the plane were found deceased. They were identified as Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney and Dustin Biegler, 41 of Valparaiso.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified to investigate.

