Stanford lineman Rouse commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football roster got a huge boost Wednesday night. Walter Rouse, a 315-pound offensive lineman from Stanford, announced his plans to join the Huskers. Rouse is a 4-year starter with one season of eligibility remaining.

The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do… #GBR! #Huskers 🌽🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ixLbVoVoOD — Walter Rouse 7️⃣5️⃣ (@wrouse19) January 12, 2023

Rouse entered the NCAA transfer portal following the dismissal of David Shaw at Stanford. The veteran lineman was pursued by dozens of schools, but picked Nebraska over Iowa, Oklahoma, and Auburn. Rouse appeared in 40 games with the Cardinal.

