Stanford lineman Rouse commits to Huskers

Walter Rouse is an offensive lineman, who played four seasons at Stanford.
Walter Rouse is an offensive lineman, who played four seasons at Stanford.(Courtesy: Stanford Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football roster got a huge boost Wednesday night. Walter Rouse, a 315-pound offensive lineman from Stanford, announced his plans to join the Huskers. Rouse is a 4-year starter with one season of eligibility remaining.

Rouse entered the NCAA transfer portal following the dismissal of David Shaw at Stanford. The veteran lineman was pursued by dozens of schools, but picked Nebraska over Iowa, Oklahoma, and Auburn. Rouse appeared in 40 games with the Cardinal.

