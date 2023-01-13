Actor Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offense charges in UK

FILE - Kevin Spacey is seen in this file photo from 2022. The actor is facing more charges in...
FILE - Kevin Spacey is seen in this file photo from 2022. The actor is facing more charges in the U.K.(Cropped Kevin Spacey / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded innocent to seven further sex offenses in Britain, which bring the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the U.K. to 12.

Spacey, a double Academy Award winner, has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London. He appeared via video-link in a London courtroom on Friday.

He now faces a dozen charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

His trial is due to start on June 6 and last for three to four weeks. It is likely to be at the Old Bailey, the venue for Britain’s highest-profile criminal trials.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the U.S., was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill died in a Wednesday plane crash in eastern Nebraska.
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was appointed as the state's U.S. Senator to replace Ben...
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
A new specialty plate introduced this month will raise funds to support educational programs by...
New Nebraska History specialty license plates available
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
A recent report shows most of the restaurants that closed last year in Lincoln were local...
Report shows positive strides for Lincoln restaurants

Latest News

Because the Trump Organization is a corporation and not a person, a fine is the only way a...
Trump Organization fined $1.6M for tax fraud
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
Russia's Ministry of Defense says its forces have taken control of the town of Soledar, but a...
Russian claims it's taken Ukrainian town of Soledar
FILE - Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, agreed to take a big pay cut.
Apple CEO Tim Cook to take more than 40% pay cut
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night