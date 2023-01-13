Barthel, Cooper impressed with Huskers returners

New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - EJ Barthel doesn’t want to add a running back to Nebraska’s roster from the transfer portal. He feels the current players can help the Huskers win in 2023. Barthel, when meeting with Huskers reporters for the first time, listed Nebraska’s top five running backs and complimented each one. The new running backs coach seems especially high on Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, and Rhamir Johnson.

Meanwhile, Evan Cooper believes the Huskers have NFL-caliber talent in the secondary. Cooper, like Barthel, visited with the media on Thursday inside Memorial Stadium.

Both coaches are honored to be on staff at a prestigious program like Nebraska. Barthel and Cooper say they’ve felt the support of Husker Nation since arriving in Lincoln last month.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
Hill died in a Wednesday plane crash in eastern Nebraska.
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was appointed as the state's U.S. Senator to replace Ben...
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
58-years-old Jeffrey Adams and 39-year-old Julie Rodgers
Four arrested after burglary at west Lincoln storage facility
New Husker Coaches
Rhule finalizes Nebraska coaching staff

Latest News

Juwan Gary is a forward at Nebraska.
Nebraska forward Gary out vs. Purdue
jg
Gary out vs. Purdue
New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12)
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12)