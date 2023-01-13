Barthel, Cooper impressed with Huskers returners
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - EJ Barthel doesn’t want to add a running back to Nebraska’s roster from the transfer portal. He feels the current players can help the Huskers win in 2023. Barthel, when meeting with Huskers reporters for the first time, listed Nebraska’s top five running backs and complimented each one. The new running backs coach seems especially high on Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, and Rhamir Johnson.
Meanwhile, Evan Cooper believes the Huskers have NFL-caliber talent in the secondary. Cooper, like Barthel, visited with the media on Thursday inside Memorial Stadium.
Both coaches are honored to be on staff at a prestigious program like Nebraska. Barthel and Cooper say they’ve felt the support of Husker Nation since arriving in Lincoln last month.
