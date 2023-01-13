Barthel, Cooper impressed with Huskers returners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - EJ Barthel doesn’t want to add a running back to Nebraska’s roster from the transfer portal. He feels the current players can help the Huskers win in 2023. Barthel, when meeting with Huskers reporters for the first time, listed Nebraska’s top five running backs and complimented each one. The new running backs coach seems especially high on Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, and Rhamir Johnson.

Meanwhile, Evan Cooper believes the Huskers have NFL-caliber talent in the secondary. Cooper, like Barthel, visited with the media on Thursday inside Memorial Stadium.

"I think we have NFL DBs on the roster. Guys who look like the guys I just finished coaching."



-Evan Cooper on the #Huskers secondary pic.twitter.com/pKZHXEjOoh — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 12, 2023

Both coaches are honored to be on staff at a prestigious program like Nebraska. Barthel and Cooper say they’ve felt the support of Husker Nation since arriving in Lincoln last month.

🔊SOUND UP🔊 for Run The Ball Guy



"This is the original RBU... I know how important it is to this fan base that we run the ball effectively."#Huskers @1011_News @CoachEJbarthel pic.twitter.com/tl037L6XXg — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 12, 2023

New Nebraska RBs Coach EJ Barthel referenced I-Backs, fullbacks, name-dropped some #Huskers greats, and praised Matt Rhule today at Memorial Stadium. But this struck me the most.



Emotional response about leaving his players at UConn. pic.twitter.com/rsAO4uhmAg — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 12, 2023

