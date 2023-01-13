Nebraska forward Gary out vs. Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will not play in the Huskers upcoming game against 3rd-ranked Purdue, Fred Hoiberg said on Thursday. Gary has a shoulder injury that was re-aggravated earlier this week. Hoiberg says Gary is experiencing pain and swelling in his left shoulder.

The Alabama transfer ranks among the team’s leaders in scoring and rebounding. Gary averages 9.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. Hoiberg describes Gary as a “glue guy,” complimenting his leadership and hustle.

