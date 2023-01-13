Nebraska forward Gary out vs. Purdue

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will not play in the Huskers upcoming game against 3rd-ranked Purdue.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will not play in the Huskers upcoming game against 3rd-ranked Purdue, Fred Hoiberg said on Thursday. Gary has a shoulder injury that was re-aggravated earlier this week. Hoiberg says Gary is experiencing pain and swelling in his left shoulder.

The Alabama transfer ranks among the team’s leaders in scoring and rebounding. Gary averages 9.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. Hoiberg describes Gary as a “glue guy,” complimenting his leadership and hustle.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
Hill died in a Wednesday plane crash in eastern Nebraska.
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was appointed as the state's U.S. Senator to replace Ben...
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
58-years-old Jeffrey Adams and 39-year-old Julie Rodgers
Four arrested after burglary at west Lincoln storage facility
New Husker Coaches
Rhule finalizes Nebraska coaching staff

Latest News

jg
Gary out vs. Purdue
Barthel, Cooper impressed with Huskers returners
New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12)
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12)