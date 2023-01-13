Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few ideas compiled by Visit Lincoln.

Cabin Fever Antique Show

You don’t want to miss this! Cabin Fever Antique Show is an annual show of Lincoln’s largest and finest antiques shows! There will be 60 dealers representing multiple states. This event is at Lancaster Event Center.

Friday 2-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $8 cash for both days, free for children 15 and younger

Nebraska Jazz Orchestra Presents “Live From Chicago”

Join the NJO for their third concert program of the season, “Live from Chicago”. The program will feature guest artist Kirk Garrison on trumpet! You will hear tunes such as “Bye Bye Blackbird”, “Joy Spring”, “Bernie’s Tune” and more! This event is at The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; Adult: $28, Student: $10

UNL Wrestling

The holidays are over and the Huskers are ready to start Big Ten play. The Huskers are set to host the Minnesota Gophers. It’s also Pepsi Pack the House Night! So, let’s do just that and pack the house! Come out and cheer on the Huskers. This event is at Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Friday 8 p.m.; $1

The Steel Woods With Danno Simpson

The Steel Woods is one of the fastest rising bands in the worlds of independent country and Southern rock. Since releasing their debut Straw in the Wind album in 2017, The Steel Woods have staked their claim as worthy successors of Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd, with a dynamic live show and a songwriting verve that draws inspiration from country icons like Willie Nelson. You don’t want to miss your chance to see this band live. This event is at The Bourbon Theatre.

Saturday 8 p.m.; Advance tickets $20, other ticket prices online

LEGO Pit Stop

LEGO Pit Stop is an event where you and your family are invited to come build and race your very own custom LEGO kit car together, kind of like pinewood derby. Registration is limited to 20 teams per day. Each team will be given a LEGO racing kit which includes extra pieces to modify their car to help it go faster. The winner will receive a custom-built trophy presented by LOLUG. Come and have some fun this weekend! This event is at Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed.

Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m.; $45

