HS Basketball Highlights & Scores: Thursday, Jan. 12

High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12)
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games, including the MUDECAS Semifinals.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alma 66, Hi-Line 60

Bellevue West 64, Millard South 44

Cornerstone Christian 44, Omaha Christian Academy 34

Cozad 38, Gothenburg 29

Cross County 59, Twin River 34

Dakota Valley, S.D. 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic 64

Douglas County West 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

East Butler 49, Dorchester 35

Elkhorn Mount Michael 64, Boys Town 63

Elm Creek 65, Axtell 44

Gering 51, Wheatland, Wyo. 39

Gretna 58, Omaha Westside 43

Harvard 49, Elba 35

Kearney Catholic 41, Broken Bow 37

Lincoln East 75, Kearney 57

Lincoln Northeast 70, Lincoln High 55

Lincoln Southeast 55, Lincoln Pius X 47

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Battle Creek 51

Minden 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 57

Nebraska Lutheran 66, High Plains Community 53

O’Neill 75, Ainsworth 46

Ord 64, Burwell 46

Osceola 70, Friend 44

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 76, Alliance 56

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

Sandhills/Thedford 53, Anselmo-Merna 34

St. Edward 55, Heartland Lutheran 27

Stanton 56, Plainview 53

Syracuse 52, Arlington 41

Wallace 41, South Platte 34

Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41

West Holt 37, North Central 31

Wilber-Clatonia 51, Fairbury 42

Winside 55, Walthill 47

Wood River 44, Sutton 35

Wynot 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 51

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

Semifinal

Parkview Christian 61, Palmyra 50

Tri County 43, Freeman 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 57, O’Neill 51

Alma 69, Hi-Line 24

Arcadia-Loup City 48, Riverside 28

Arlington 38, Syracuse 30

Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Bayard 45, Leyton 40

Broken Bow 45, Kearney Catholic 43

Crofton 43, West Central, S.D. 32

Cross County 44, Twin River 25

Dorchester 48, East Butler 31

Elba 36, Harvard 33

Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35

Fillmore Central 58, Heartland 34

Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19

Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32

Guardian Angels 36, Archbishop Bergan 33

Hampton 42, College View Academy 37

Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 30

Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30

Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33

Lincoln Christian 37, Columbus Scotus 32

Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53

Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22

Malcolm 70, Ralston 27

Mead 40, Boys Town 28

Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Millard South 93, Bellevue West 91

Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43

Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58

North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27

Ord 62, Burwell 32

Osceola 50, Friend 18

Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33

Pierce 43, Humphrey St. Francis 33

Plainview 50, Stanton 44

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 71, Alliance 57

Ravenna 58, Central City 33

South Platte 55, Wallace 47

Sutton 39, Wood River 27

West Holt 37, North Central 31

West Point-Beemer 51, Schuyler 12

Wheatland, Wyo. 46, Gering 36

Wilber-Clatonia 28, Fairbury 26

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division

Semifinal

Falls City Sacred Heart 43, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31

Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 35

B Division

Semifinal

Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34

Meridian 40, Exeter/Milligan 35

