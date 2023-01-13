“I don’t have the words to really express my gratitude”: Single mother of three gifted furnace

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In January, many are cranking up the heat in their homes. But when you have an aging furnace, each cold day is filled with uncertainty on whether or not it’s going to break down for good.

A single Lincoln mother was feeling that anxiety until she got a pretty amazing gift, all thanks to a contest held by a local business.

“This is something that’s going to sustain my family for years to come,” said Alicia Pickel, the winner.

Pickel’s previous furnace was around 20 years old. She was already in the market, looking for a new one this winter but between recent family hardships and being a single mother to three buying a new one would be difficult.

On average a furnace replacement would have a price tag in the thousands of dollars.

“So to be able to receive one for free is an immense blessing,” Pickel said.

It was installed Friday morning for free by All Pro Heating and Air Condition, who put on that giveaway. It’s a contest Pickel signed up for, sharing her story on why she should be chosen.

“Alicia was a huge inspiration for us,” said Constantine Syiny, the owner of All Pro. “The life she’s living, the example she sets for her kids, her family, community, people around her neighbors in that. It’s so amazing to see stories like hers.”

Pickel said as this cold winter goes on, having the burden lifted means other important things can be taken care of.

“I just, I don’t have the words to really express my gratitude,” Pickel said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.