University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches in the Nebraska Football Program on Friday.
According to the Director of University Records, the annual compensation is as follows:
|Name
|Position
|Annual Compensation
|Marcus Satterfield
|Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach
|$1,400,000
|Ed Foley
|Special Teams Coordinator
|$550,000
|EJ Barthel
|Running Backs Coach
|$285,000
|Evan Cooper
|Defensive Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach
|$670,000
|Terrance Knighton
|Defensive Line Coach
|$400,000
|Corey Campbell
|Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach
|$450,000
|Tony White
|Defensive Coordinator
|$1,000,000
|Donovan Raiola
|Offensive Line Coach
|$325,000
Satterfield and White are the highest paid assistant coaches in the program’s history.
