University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches in the Nebraska Football Program on Friday.

According to the Director of University Records, the annual compensation is as follows:

NamePositionAnnual Compensation
Marcus SatterfieldOffensive Coordinator/QB Coach$1,400,000
Ed FoleySpecial Teams Coordinator$550,000
EJ BarthelRunning Backs Coach$285,000
Evan CooperDefensive Pass Game Coordinator and Secondary Coach$670,000
Terrance KnightonDefensive Line Coach$400,000
Corey CampbellHead Football Strength and Conditioning Coach$450,000
Tony WhiteDefensive Coordinator$1,000,000
Donovan RaiolaOffensive Line Coach$325,000

Satterfield and White are the highest paid assistant coaches in the program’s history.

