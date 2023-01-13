Weekend Forecast: Pleasant & Seasonally Warm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A seasonally warm, pleasant and mainly dry weekend is in store for the 1011 region. Things will start to change late Sunday as precipitation chances move in with an associated weather system. The new week will follow with an active weather pattern and cooler temperatures.

Overall, Saturday will be a partly cloudy day with a few areas of patchy fog possible in the morning hours. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will warm up to the 40s to low 50s with the help of the southerly breeze funneling warmer air into the region. It will be a breezy day with southerly winds between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Through the overnight hours we will see mostly cloudy skies and a southerly breeze which in turn will allow low temperatures Sunday morning to be much milder. Lows will only fall to the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wind Speed & Gusts Saturday (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will be a bit warmer but bring more cloud cover to the area and the chance for rain late in the evening to overnight. It will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for isolated showers in the evening to overnight hours associated with a low-pressure system to our south. High temperatures will be back into the 40s to mid 50s. Warmest temperatures are expected in southeastern Nebraska.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for precipitation Sunday evening will be the start of a very active weather pattern for the new week. We are expecting a series of weather systems to move through the area Sunday into Monday, Wednesday into Thursday and Friday into Saturday. On top of an active weather week, temperatures will generally decrease, falling into the 30s by the end of the work week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

