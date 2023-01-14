5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says

A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Alexandra Parker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.

Authorities said the mother was also injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.

Resident Michael Livery and his brother told WANF that they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

According to the sheriff, the woman and her child were less than a mile away from their home.

Several residents shared they were heartbroken that they couldn’t do more to help save the child.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WANF Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches
Troopers locate cocaine, fentanyl in I-80 Traffic Stop
The American Legion in Nebraska has issued a public censure against its acting department...
Nebraska American Legion department commander and other members censured
Troopers located 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop along I-80 in central...
50,000 suspected fentanyl pills recovered after traffic stop in central Nebraska
UNK announced that Colton Hill, 24, was one of the two people killed in a crash near the Auburn...
Two killed in Nemaha County Plane Crash

Latest News

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since cleared to go home
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack