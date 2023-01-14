Arizona man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making threats to several locations in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Arizona man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone.

Officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. Abrams was charged for threatening several persons over the phone.

Abrams will serve 18 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after.

According to court documents, Abrams contacted several Omaha-based locations with a phone number from Tucson, Arizona, around April 23, 2021.

The first call was to Union Pacific Railroad Security. Abrams said a moving truck, that was loaded with two tons of explosive material, was parked near their building. As a precaution the building was evacuated and Union Pacific Railroad sent their employees home for the day.

Officials said Abrams contacted Douglas County Civic Center and Courthouse from the same phone number and said that he had parked a truck filled with explosives in front of Union Pacific and that, “You guys are killing us, that’s why I’m going to blow up the civic center too!”

Abrams then placed a call to Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Abrams talked about blowing up planes and mentioned several of the airlines.

Authorities said Abrams finished his calls after calling Central High School in Omaha and leaving a voicemail on the school’s voicemail stating that there would be bombs and shooters in the Elkhorn, Westside, Central and Millard Schools in Omaha and mentioning the Union Pacific Railroad Headquarters.

According to court documents, officers used a search warrant on Abrams’s Tucson apartment on May 13, 2021 and took his phone. They looked over the call records for the phone, and confirmed that the calls made on April 23, 2021 to the four places were made from Abrams’s phone in Tucson. Abrams was arrested on May 14, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Omaha Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

