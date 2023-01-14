Fire damages North Ninth Street home in Beatrice

BEATRICE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)- A Friday night fire sent units to a home in the central part of Beatrice. Fire vehicles and several firefighters were sent to a house fire, just after 11 p.m. They observed dense smoke arriving at the scene of 618 North Ninth.

“There was fire in the rear of the house,” said Beatrice Fire Captain Craig Fisher. “Kind of a rear porch area that goes up to a kitchen and down to a basement. That’s where the fire started. We contained the fire to the back porch area of the house.”

Fisher said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

“The first reports, obviously the house was lived in, but we noticed nobody around,” Fisher said. “We kind of had conflicting reports at first. We did do a primary search to see if there was somebody in there, or not, but fortunately, nobody was home at the time.”

Fisher said it didn’t take long to get the fire under control. Flames vented through a rear door and window. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the home.

”The holes are pretty much cut so we can get a faster search,” Fisher said. “Kind of get some of the smoke cleared out so we can see. A better atmosphere for us and if there is people trapped inside or unconscious, it becomes a a little bit better atmosphere for them to survive.”

This incident remains under investigation.

According to officials, the cause has yet to be determined. Fisher estimated damage to the structure at about $20,000 and the contents sustained damage mainly due to the smoke.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.