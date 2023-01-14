High School Basketball Scores (Jan. 13)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 7 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

BOYS:

Wausa 53, Osmond-Randolph 31

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Northwest VS Adams Central

@ Alliance: Chadron VS Alliance

@ Alma: Hitchcock County VS Alma

@ Aquinas Catholic: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Raymond Central VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Auburn: Fairbury VS Auburn

@ Banner County: South Platte VS Banner County

@ Bertrand: Southwest VS Bertrand

@ Blair: Norris VS Blair

@ Blue Hill: Red Cloud VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: CWC VS Boyd County

@ Bridgeport: Kimball VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Wood River VS Broken Bow

@ Cambridge: Sutherland VS Cambridge

@ Cedar Catholic: Pierce VS Cedar Catholic

@ Central Valley: Anselmo-Merna VS Central Valley

@ Cheyenne Central, WY: Scottsbluff VS Cheyenne Central, WY

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Humphrey St. Francis VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Centennial VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Conestoga: Elmwood-Murdock VS Conestoga

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Papillion-LaVista VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Crete: York VS Crete

@ Cross County: David City VS Cross County

@ Deshler: McCool Junction VS Deshler

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Gibbon VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Stuart VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elk Point-Jefferson, SD: Ponca VS Elk Point-Jefferson, SD

@ Elkhorn North: Elkhorn VS Elkhorn North

@ Fairfax Tournament: Falls City VS Nodaway Valley, MO

@ Fort Calhoun: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Fort Calhoun

@ Fremont: Grand Island VS Fremont

@ Gering: Gordon-Rushville VS Gering

@ Gothenburg: Chase County VS Gothenburg

@ Hampton: Shelby-Rising City VS Hampton

@ Hastings: McCook VS Hastings

@ Hemingford: Bayard VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Valentine VS Hershey

@ Hi-Line: Arapahoe VS Hi-Line

@ High Plains Community: Dorchester VS High Plains Community

@ Holdrege: Southern Valley VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Hartington-Newcastle VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Wisner-Pilger VS Howells-Dodge

@ Hyannis: Crawford VS Hyannis

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Kenesaw VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lexington: North Platte VS Lexington

@ Leyton: Potter-Dix VS Leyton

@ Lincoln Christian: Boone Central VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln North Star

@ Madison: Tekamah-Herman VS Madison

@ Malcolm: Nebraska City VS Malcolm

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Arthur County VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ Minatare: Morrill VS Minatare

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Elkhorn Valley VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk: Columbus VS Norfolk

@ North Central: Twin Loup VS North Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Overton VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ Oakland-Craig: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Benson: Elkhorn South VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Central: Millard North VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Concordia: Bishop Neumann VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Nation: Marty, SD VS Omaha Nation

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha South: Omaha North VS Omaha South

@ Omaha Westview: Omaha Buena Vista VS Omaha Westview

@ Ord: St. Paul VS Ord

@ Osceola: Giltner VS Osceola

@ Perkins County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: Bloomfield VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Wahoo VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Beatrice VS Plattsmouth

@ Pleasanton: Amherst VS Pleasanton

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Sandhills Valley VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Battle Creek VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Shelton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Shelton

@ Sidney: Ogallala VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Harvard VS Silver Lake

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Maxwell VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ South Sioux City: Omaha Northwest VS South Sioux City

@ Summerland: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Summerland

@ Thayer Central: Sutton VS Thayer Central

@ Wallace: Paxton VS Wallace

@ Walthill: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Walthill

@ Waverly: Bennington VS Waverly

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Loomis VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winnebago: Wynot VS Winnebago

GIRLS:

Amherst 54, Pleasanton 40

Arapahoe 42, Hi-Line 36

Bishop Neumann 54, Omaha Concordia 38

Broken Bow 52, Wood River 34

Cambridge 47, Sutherland 27

Cedar Catholic 41, Pierce 32

Centennial 42, Columbus Lakeview 33

Central Valley 43, Anselmo-Merna 40

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 24

Elkhorn North 64, Elkhorn 18

Fremont 56, Grand Island 17

Gothenburg 43, Chase County 23

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Aquinas Catholic 25

Homer 49, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Howells-Dodge 38, Wisner-Pilger 33

Lawrence-Nelson 36, Kenesaw 30

Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30

Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln Southwest 23

Malcolm 57, Nebraska City 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Arthur County 22

McCook 38, Hastings 30

McCool Junction 47, Deshler 37

Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Elkhorn Valley 43

Norris 34, Blair 20

North Platte 49, Lexington 8

Oakland-Craig 67, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9

Omaha Benson 57, Elkhorn South 41

Omaha Brownell Talbot 49, Omaha Christian Academy 32

Omaha Westview 59, Omaha Buena Vista 16

Osceola 48, Giltner 20

Palmyra 35, Exeter-Milligan 26

Paxton 49, Wallace 40

Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Red Cloud 37, Blue Hill 23

Sandhills/Thedford 59, Sandhills Valley 33

Shelby-Rising City 47, Hampton 34

Silver Lake 37, Harvard 21

South Platte 62, Banner County 7

South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48

Southwest 40, Bertrand 18

St. Paul 52, Ord 51

Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 15

Wausa 37, Osmond-Randolph 24

Waverly 45, Bennington 37

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Loomis 15

Wynot 50, Winnebago 29

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Northwest VS Adams Central

@ Alliance: Chadron VS Alliance

@ Alma: Hitchcock County VS Alma

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Raymond Central VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Auburn: Fairbury VS Auburn

@ Boyd County: CWC VS Boyd County

@ Cedar Bluffs: Fort Calhoun VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Cheyenne Central, WY: Scottsbluff VS Cheyenne Central, WY

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Humphrey St. Francis VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Conestoga: Elmwood-Murdock VS Conestoga

@ Crete: York VS Crete

@ Cross County: David City VS Cross County

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Stuart VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elk Point-Jefferson, SD: Ponca VS Elk Point-Jefferson, SD

@ Gering: Gordon-Rushville VS Gering

@ Hemingford: Bayard VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Valentine VS Hershey

@ High Plains Community: Dorchester VS High Plains Community

@ Holdrege: Southern Valley VS Holdrege

@ Hyannis: Crawford VS Hyannis

@ Leyton: Potter-Dix VS Leyton

@ MUDECAS: Sterling VS Freeman

@ Minatare: Morrill VS Minatare

@ Norfolk Catholic: Wayne VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norfolk: Columbus VS Norfolk

@ North Central: Twin Loup VS North Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Overton VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ Omaha Central: Millard North VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: Omaha Duchesne Academy VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha Nation: Marty, SD VS Omaha Nation

@ Omaha South: Omaha North VS Omaha South

@ Plainview: Bloomfield VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Wahoo VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Beatrice VS Plattsmouth

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Battle Creek VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Shelton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Shelton

@ Sidney: Ogallala VS Sidney

@ South Loup (Callaway/Arnold): Maxwell VS South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

@ Summerland: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Summerland

@ Thayer Central: Sutton VS Thayer Central

@ Walthill: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Walthill

@ Yutan: Logan View-Scribner-Snyder VS Yutan

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.