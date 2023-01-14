Huskers dominate Gophers, 21-9

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota 21-9 to earn its first conference victory of the season in front of 3,821 fans at the Devaney Center. The Huskers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, while earning a bonus point victory, to hand the Gophers (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) their second conference loss of the season.

Competition started at 125. #4 Patrick McKee of Minnesota scored first with a takedown in Period 1, but #10 Liam Cronin quickly responded with an escape. Cronin then tallied two takedowns in the second period and another takedown in Period 3 en route to the 11-6 decision.

At 133, Kyle Burwick made his Husker debut as he faced Minnesota’s #20 Aaron Nagao. Burwick scored a takedown in Period 1, but it was not enough as Nagao defeated Burwick in overtime, 4-2.

With the overall match tied 3-3, #5 Brock Hardy took the mat against #11 Jake Bergeland in the second ranked match of the evening. Hardy used a takedown in the opening period and a reversal and four near fall points in the second period to secure the 9-0 major decision.

Dayne Morton was up next for the Huskers at 149. Facing #14 Michael Blockus, Morton recorded an escape and takedown in Period 2 to lead 3-1. In the final two minutes, Morton tallied a reversal to grab the 5-4 decision.

At 157, #1 Peyton Robb wrestled #12 Brayton Lee. The two were scoreless after the first period before Robb scored an escape in Period 2. With the 1-0 lead, Robb started Period 3 on top, secured the riding time point and grabbed the 2-0 victory.

The Huskers were up 13-3 as Bubba Wilson faced #24 Andrew Sparks of Minnesota. Wilson scored an escape in the second period, but Sparks tallied two takedowns and an escape for the 6-1 decision .

At 174, #2 Mikey Labriola faced #15 Bailee O’Reilly. The two were scoreless after the first three minutes before Labriola tallied two takedowns and an escape to claim the 5-3 decision.

#10 Lenny Pinto was up next at 184 against #12 Isaiah Salazar. Pinto scored first with a takedown and two near fall points in the first period. Pinto led 4-1, but Salazar scored a pair of escapes, a takedown and a reversal to defeat Pinto, 7-6. The Huskers were also penalitized a team point, but still held the overall lead, 15-9.

At 197, #25 Silas Allred battled #27 Michial Foy in the seventh and final ranked bout of the night. Allred used a takedown in each of the final two periods to defeat Foy by decision, 6-4.

In the final match of the night, Cale Davidson met #25 Garrett Joles at 285. Davidson scored a takedown in each of the three periods to claim the 9-6 decision and the overall dual win for the Huskers, 21-9.

Up next, the Huskers travel to No. 2 Iowa (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) for an 8 p.m. dual on Jan. 20. The meet will be televised on BTN.

