Huskers dominate Gophers, 21-9

Nebraska faces off against Minnesota on Friday.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota 21-9 to earn its first conference victory of the season in front of 3,821 fans at the Devaney Center. The Huskers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, while earning a bonus point victory, to hand the Gophers (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) their second conference loss of the season.

Competition started at 125. #4 Patrick McKee of Minnesota scored first with a takedown in Period 1, but #10 Liam Cronin quickly responded with an escape. Cronin then tallied two takedowns in the second period and another takedown in Period 3 en route to the 11-6 decision.

At 133, Kyle Burwick made his Husker debut as he faced Minnesota’s #20 Aaron Nagao. Burwick scored a takedown in Period 1, but it was not enough as Nagao defeated Burwick in overtime, 4-2.

With the overall match tied 3-3, #5 Brock Hardy took the mat against #11 Jake Bergeland in the second ranked match of the evening. Hardy used a takedown in the opening period and a reversal and four near fall points in the second period to secure the 9-0 major decision.

Dayne Morton was up next for the Huskers at 149. Facing #14 Michael Blockus, Morton recorded an escape and takedown in Period 2 to lead 3-1. In the final two minutes, Morton tallied a reversal to grab the 5-4 decision.

At 157, #1 Peyton Robb wrestled #12 Brayton Lee. The two were scoreless after the first period before Robb scored an escape in Period 2. With the 1-0 lead, Robb started Period 3 on top, secured the riding time point and grabbed the 2-0 victory.

The Huskers were up 13-3 as Bubba Wilson faced #24 Andrew Sparks of Minnesota. Wilson scored an escape in the second period, but Sparks tallied two takedowns and an escape for the 6-1 decision .

At 174, #2 Mikey Labriola faced #15 Bailee O’Reilly. The two were scoreless after the first three minutes before Labriola tallied two takedowns and an escape to claim the 5-3 decision.

#10 Lenny Pinto was up next at 184 against #12 Isaiah Salazar. Pinto scored first with a takedown and two near fall points in the first period. Pinto led 4-1, but Salazar scored a pair of escapes, a takedown and a reversal to defeat Pinto, 7-6. The Huskers were also penalitized a team point, but still held the overall lead, 15-9.

At 197, #25 Silas Allred battled #27 Michial Foy in the seventh and final ranked bout of the night. Allred used a takedown in each of the final two periods to defeat Foy by decision, 6-4.

In the final match of the night, Cale Davidson met #25 Garrett Joles at 285. Davidson scored a takedown in each of the three periods to claim the 9-6 decision and the overall dual win for the Huskers, 21-9.

Up next, the Huskers travel to No. 2 Iowa (9-0, 2-0 Big Ten) for an 8 p.m. dual on Jan. 20. The meet will be televised on BTN.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNK announced that Colton Hill, 24, was one of the two people killed in a crash near the Auburn...
Two killed in Nemaha County Plane Crash
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was appointed as the state's U.S. Senator to replace Ben...
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
A new specialty plate introduced this month will raise funds to support educational programs by...
New Nebraska History specialty license plates available
University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches
A recent report shows most of the restaurants that closed last year in Lincoln were local...
Report shows positive strides for Lincoln restaurants

Latest News

NReport: Minnesota vs. Nebraska (Wrestling)
NReport: Minnesota vs. Nebraska (Wrestling)
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches...
NReport: Highest Paid Assistants in Program History
NReport: Nebraska vs. Purdue
NReport: Nebraska vs. Purdue (Men's Basketball)
High School Wrestling (Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East)
High School Wrestling (Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East)