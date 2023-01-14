Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department provides update on winter flu season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said this flu season has been especially harsh, with high rates of infection among school-aged children.

The good news is case numbers have been declining ever since mid-December, but health officials said that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

“During a flu season, we can have more than one surge of flu,” said Tim Timmons, who works in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. “We’ve been seeing so far this flu season is mostly Influenza Type A, but it’s not unusual to see Influenza Type B show up... So we’re still in the flu season.”

Timmons said between RSV, COVID and the flu, it’s been a challenging season for the department.

So far, eight adults have died in Lancaster County due to the flu during its season, which will last through April. Timmons said the surest way to protect yourself is to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

