Nebraska Lottery benefits state programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly 25 cents of every dollar Nebraskans spend on lottery tickets end up funding programs that benefit the whole state.

It turns out the past year has been one of the best ever for the Nebraska Lottery. And ticket sales have generated millions of dollars--supporting the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair and compulsive gamblers’ assistance.

“Every three months, we transfer the proceeds from lottery ticket sales to our beneficiary funds,” Neil Watson with the Nebraska Lottery said. “And our last transfer, in December, was $15.8 million, which was the largest beneficiary transfer that we’ve ever made in our 30 year history.”

Watson said he anticipates another large transfer to beneficiary funds in March and that this fiscal year will bring good things for the lottery and the programs benefited by it.

In the case of Mega Millions--with the second highest jackpot in the game’s history--the Nebraska Lottery gets about half of the revenue it brings in for the multi-state game. Around a quarter of that money will go to the beneficiary programs.

Watson urged responsible gambling in the face of the $1.35 billion jackpot.

