Fertilizer plant fire in Lamar ruled as accidental

LAMAR, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a fertilizer plant in Lamar.

In an email, chief investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, Adam Matzner, said the fire is “listed as accidental.”

Fire crews responded to Nutrien Ag Solutions Wednesday afternoon. Heavy smoke billowed into the sky from the blaze that was reported at 1:00 p.m. mountain time.

Highway 6 from Imperial to the Colorado border was shut down while fire crews put out the blaze. It was reopened at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Smoldering smoke could still be seen coming from the building late Thursday.

Fire departments from Grant, Venango, Ogallala, Imperial and Lamar responded to the fire. There were no injuries.

A cause has yet to be determined.

