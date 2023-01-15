HS Basketball Highlights & Scores: Saturday, Jan. 14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from Saturday’s high school basketball games, including the MUDECAS Championships.

MUDECAS:

Class A: Tri-County 59, Parkview Christian 54

Class B: Pawnee City 54, BDS 50

Boys Basketball:

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Archbishop Bergan 64, North Bend Central 35

Bellevue East 55, Grand Island 51

Bennington 71, South Sioux City 63

Bertrand 42, Overton 33

Boys Town 62, Wayne 39

Bridgeport 59, Mitchell 53 (OT)

Burwell 60, Palmer 29

Cambridge 44, Maxwell 40

Central City 54, Centennial 49

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Pender 37

Columbus Lakeview 44, Aquinas Catholic 38

Cozad 50, Centura 47

Creek Valley 62, Banner County 58

Creighton Preparatory School 64, Columbus 31

Crete 54, Norris 37

Diller-Odell 41, Exeter-Milligan 35

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Adams Central 35

Dundy County Stratton 64, Loomis 42

Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 39, Winside 31

Elkhorn 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 50

Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 59

Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Northeast 46

Elkhorn Valley 67, Bloomfield 37

Elm Creek 70, Kenesaw 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Southern 25

Fillmore Central 60, David City 38

Franklin 57, Blue Hill 49

Freeman 57, Palmyra 47

Fremont 55, Omaha Benson 48

Garden County 43, Wauneta-Palisade 41

Gordon-Rushville 60, Kimball 29

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Kearney Catholic 34

Hemingford 67, Sioux County 33

Howells-Dodge 64, Mead 50

Johnson-Brock 60, Johnson County Central 32

Kearney 76, Omaha Bryan 69

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Axtell 33

Lewiston 43, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Lincoln Southeast 76, Millard West 70 (OT)

Madison 46, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Milford 51, Thayer Central 39

Mullen 42, Medicine Valley 29

Nebraska Lutheran 82, Shelby-Rising City 51

Norfolk Catholic 55, Crofton 31

North Platte 84, Sidney 59

O’Neill 64, Creighton 49

Ogallala 71, Valentine 31

Omaha Burke 82, Omaha Northwest 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Lincoln Lutheran 51

Papillion-LaVista 60, Norfolk 51

Platteview 55, Yutan 46

Ponca 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40

Potter-Dix 71, Hay Springs 50

Red Cloud 33, Giltner 31

Sandy Creek 58, Superior 36

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 78, Brady 33

St. Mary’s 51, CWC 38

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Pleasanton 49

Wahoo 62, Douglas County West 43

Waverly 47, Seward 42

West Point-Beemer 67, Tekamah-Herman 49

Girls Basketball:

Alliance 48, Lexington 21

Bellevue East 66, Grand Island 11

Bellevue West 59, Kearney 58

Bennington 61, South Sioux City 30

Blue Hill 45, Franklin 22

Bridgeport 66, Mitchell 30

Cambridge 72, Maxwell 35

Centennial 31, Central City 19

Central Valley 67, St. Edward 24

Centura 55, Cozad 37

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Pender 43

Columbus Lakeview 40, Aquinas Catholic 28

Conestoga 53, Boys Town 16

Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37

Crofton 58, Lakota Tech, SD 48

David City 46, Fillmore Central 39

Deshler 39, Heartland 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Winside 28

Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 16

Elkhorn Valley 58, Bloomfield 47

Elm Creek 47, Kenesaw 19

Gordon-Rushville 59, Kimball 12

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60, Boone Central 36

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Kearney Catholic 29

Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42

Heartland Lutheran 42, Elba 20

Hershey 50, Holdrege 30

Hitchcock County 55, Cody-Kilgore 25

Howells-Dodge 65, Mead 20

Lincoln High 51, Omaha Central 49

Lincoln Northeast 57, Elkhorn South 41

Milford 49, Thayer Central 44

Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44

Millard South 53, Lincoln Pius X 51

Minden 43, McCook 25

Mullen 35, Medicine Valley 28

Neligh-Oakdale 31, Madison 30

Norfolk Catholic 43, Stanton 40

Norris 60, Crete 26

North Bend Central 58, Archbishop Bergan 34

O’Neill 52, Creighton 27

Omaha Benson 50, Fremont 46

Omaha Burke 60, Omaha Northwest 35

Omaha Duchesne Academy 40, Omaha Concordia 18

Omaha Marian 72, Columbus 42

Omaha Mercy 45, Louisville 36

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Lincoln Lutheran 31

Overton 50, Bertrand 19

Papillion-LaVista 76, Norfolk 65

Ponca 56, Bancroft-Rosalie 28

Red Cloud 38, Giltner 24

Sandhills Valley 62, Hyannis 36

Seward 55, Waverly 52 (OT)

Sidney 55, North Platte 40

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 46, Brady 24

St. Mary’s 57, CWC 16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Pleasanton 52

Superior 55, Sandy Creek 37

Tri County Northeast 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Valentine 54, Ogallala 33

Wahoo 69, Douglas County West 45

Wauneta-Palisade 55, Garden County 39

West Point-Beemer 54, Tekamah-Herman 45

Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Ansley-Litchfield 31

Wisner-Pilger 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 32

Yutan 61, Platteview 43

