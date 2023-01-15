Huskers top Wildcats, 22-15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind four major decisions, the No. 4 Nebraska wrestling team claimed its second conference victory over the weekend, topping No. 6 Northwestern 22-15 on Sunday afternoon.

No. 10 Liam Cronin (125) got the Huskers (6-2, 2-0 Big Ten) rolling with his second win over a top-five opponent this weekend, getting the major decision over No. 3 Michael DeAugustino. In the second period, Cronin used a takedown and four nearfall points to take the 6-1 advantage. He secured the statement win with a third period reversal, takedown and the riding time point to win, 11-1.

At 133, Kyle Burwick took on No. 13 Chris Cannon in his second dual match as a Husker. Cannon recorded a takedown in the first period and increased his lead in the final period with an escape and another takedown. Burwick tallied an escape in the third period, but it was not enough, as Cannon won 5-1.

In the second top-ten matchup of the afternoon, No. 5 Brock Hardy (141) defeated No. 10 Frankie Tal-Shahar with a 6-0 decision. The wrestlers remained scoreless through the first two periods, but Hardy tallied a takedown and escape in the final period to jump out to the lead. After earning the riding time point and two stall warnings called against Tal-Shahar, Hardy secured his second top-15 victory of the weekend.

After upsetting No. 15 Michael Blockus on Friday, Dayne Morton (149) dropped a close 4-2 decision today against No. 5 Yahya Thomas. Through two periods, the score sat at 1-0 after a Morton escape. In the final period, Thomas had a takedown, a pair of escapes and the riding time point to earn the win.

With the Huskers leading Northwestern (2-2, 1-2 Big Ten) overall 7-6, No. 1 Peyton Robb (157) tallied the third top-ten win of the day for Nebraska, taking down No. 9 Trevor Chumbley. Entering the final period, the two were scoreless. Robb recorded an escape and earned the riding time to remain undefeated and grab the 2-0 decision victory.

At 165, No. 29 Bubba Wilson fell to No. 23 Maxx Mayfield, 7-2. Wilson had an escape in the second period to bring the score to 1-0, but Mayfield answered in the third with an escape, a takedown and four near-fall points to claim the win.

No. 2 Mikey Labriola dominated at 174, as he tallied a 16-5 major decision win over Northwestern’s Ankhaa Enkhmandakh. To open, Labriola scored two with a takedown. In the second period, he had an escape, a takedown and was awarded a point for Enkhmandakh stalling, bringing the score to 6-0. After that, Labriola attacked with four takedowns, while Enkhmandakh notched four escapes. With 2:23 total riding time, Labriola capped his victory with the riding time point.

At 184, No. 10 Lenny Pinto provided another big win, overpowering Northwestern’s Jon Halvorsen in a 17-3 major decision. An opening takedown and four near fall points highlighted Pinto’s first period as he jumped out to the 8-1 lead. He used two takedowns and an escape to stretch his advantage to 13-2 in the second period. Pinto scored another takedown and the riding time to rout Halvorsen.

No. 25 Silas Allred (197) continued Nebraska’s momentum, earning another major decision victory over No. 28 Andrew Davison. A pair of penalties against Davison brought the score to 2-0 at the end of the second period. Allred took control of the final period with a trio of takedowns and an escape to close the match with the 10-2 win.

In the final bout, Cale Davidson fell to No. 4 Lucas Davison by fall in the first period.

Up next, the Big Red travel to Iowa (10-0, 3-0 Big Ten) to continue conference competition on Jan. 20. Wrestling from the Carver Hawkeye Arena will begin at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on BTN.

#4 Nebraska 22, #6 Northwestern 15

125: #10 Liam Cronin (NEB) maj. dec. #3 Michael DeAugustino (NU), 11-2 (NEB 4, NU 0)

133: #13 Chris Cannon (NU) dec. Kyle Burwick (NEB) 6-1 (NEB 4, NU 3)

141: #5 Brock Hardy (NEB) dec. #10 Frankie Tal-Shahar, 6-0 (NEB 7, NU 3)

149: #5 Yahya Thomas (NU) dec. Dayne Morton (NEB) 4-2 (NEB 7, NU 6)

157: #1 Peyton Robb (NEB) dec. #9 Trevor Chumbley (NU), 2-0 (NEB 10, NU 6)

165: #23 Maxx Mayfield (NU) dec. #29 Bubba Wilson (NEB), 7-2 (NEB 10, NU 9)

174: #2 Mikey Labriola (NEB) maj. dec. #20 Troy Fisher (NU), 17-5 (NEB 14, NU 9)

184: #10 Lenny Pinto (NEB) maj. dec. Jon Halvorsen (NU), 16-3 (NEB 18, NU 9)

197: #25 Silas Allred (NEB) dec. #28 Andrew Davison (NU), 10-2 (NEB 22, NU 9)

285: #4 Lucas Davison (NU) pinned Cale Davidson (NEB) (0:43) (NEB 22, NU 15)

