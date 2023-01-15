Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting

(WECT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person near Park Avenue and Shirley Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

